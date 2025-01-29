17.7 C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Peter Mandelson Kisses the Trump Ringpiece

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Lord Mandy Peter Mandelson has kissed the Trump ringpiece with a grovelling, brown-nosing apology that stinks to high heaven.

By Ray Bees
LORD MANDY PETER MANDELSON GROVELLING APOLOGY TO TRUMP kisses the Trump ringpiece

As far as grovelling brown-nosing apologies, and cowardice goes, no one exemplifies this disgusting method of endearment and capitulation than Peter Mandelson AKA The Dark Lord, or Mandy. As witnessed in a horrific video showcasing this apology to Trump, it appears that he has stuck his nose so far up Trump’s sphincter that he can smell the Teflon Don’s Big Mac as it goes down his gullet. The Dark Lord kisses the Trump ringpiece with voracity, yet it all smacks of duplicity and falsity. The question is, will the Americans fall for such obvious lies spouted by the Dark Lord?

The Americans were appalled by Starmer pushing for Mandelson to be made British ambassador in Washington, but it seems the brown-nosing Mandy apology may have appeased them — for now.

The ambassador job in Washington will obviously be a lucrative deal for Mandy, imagine the sauna parties hosted by Obama and Big Mike, and the American twinks shipped in from California. Lord Mandy probably salivates at the very thought, as well as the lucrative deals he will broker for his Chinese CCP contacts. Then there’s the EU trade deals he will have his grotty hands on, persuading the ‘dumb’ Americans that the EU has their best interests at heart.

One of Lord Mandy’s jobs will be to rein in Trump on fossil fuels and to convert the USA to low carbon technologies as he did in the UK.

Let us hope the Americans don’t fall for such duplicitous trickery from the crooked Lord Mandy as he kisses the Trump ringpiece. He is a man so corrupt that he would sell his own grandmother to Chinese organ removal firms for a few measly pennies. It is a certainty that he meant every word he originally uttered about Trump, and it will be incredibly stupid of Trump to forget those words.

Ray Beeshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

