Peter Mandelson Kisses the Trump Ringpiece

As far as grovelling brown-nosing apologies, and cowardice goes, no one exemplifies this disgusting method of endearment and capitulation than Peter Mandelson AKA The Dark Lord, or Mandy. As witnessed in a horrific video showcasing this apology to Trump, it appears that he has stuck his nose so far up Trump’s sphincter that he can smell the Teflon Don’s Big Mac as it goes down his gullet. The Dark Lord kisses the Trump ringpiece with voracity, yet it all smacks of duplicity and falsity. The question is, will the Americans fall for such obvious lies spouted by the Dark Lord?

The Americans were appalled by Starmer pushing for Mandelson to be made British ambassador in Washington, but it seems the brown-nosing Mandy apology may have appeased them — for now.

Breaking: Peter Mandelson, close friend of Jeffrey Epstein, gives a perfect if not nauseating display of arse licking, as he grovels and tries to make up with Donald Trump for his vile remarks about the President. Wipe the brown stuff off your nose, Peter. pic.twitter.com/7S4HYtmib2 — MrBounceBack.com (@Bounce_BackLoan) January 29, 2025

The ambassador job in Washington will obviously be a lucrative deal for Mandy, imagine the sauna parties hosted by Obama and Big Mike, and the American twinks shipped in from California. Lord Mandy probably salivates at the very thought, as well as the lucrative deals he will broker for his Chinese CCP contacts. Then there’s the EU trade deals he will have his grotty hands on, persuading the ‘dumb’ Americans that the EU has their best interests at heart.

One of Lord Mandy’s jobs will be to rein in Trump on fossil fuels and to convert the USA to low carbon technologies as he did in the UK.

🚨LABOUR – Good God … if you thought it couldn’t get worse, it can! Peter Mandelson, One of the UK’s most hated ex politicians, stated 15 years ago that public services should ‘force behaviour change’ on the British public in the name of climate change… Well he’s about to… pic.twitter.com/hKc4MCjXjg — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) December 19, 2024

Let us hope the Americans don’t fall for such duplicitous trickery from the crooked Lord Mandy as he kisses the Trump ringpiece. He is a man so corrupt that he would sell his own grandmother to Chinese organ removal firms for a few measly pennies. It is a certainty that he meant every word he originally uttered about Trump, and it will be incredibly stupid of Trump to forget those words.