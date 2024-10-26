Defiant Iranians Mock Israel by Searching For Israeli Attacks

The Iranian propaganda show is well underway as some Iranians have been permitted to post on social media sites going on rooftops and searching for Israeli attacks. The Iranian regime has made it illegal to post any news of Israeli attacks and anyone found doing so will get an immediate 10-year jail sentence, but mocking Israel is obviously allowed.

One reason that Iranian citizens are not seeing attacks on their cities is probably because the IDF is specifically targeting military instalments and key infrastructure facilities outside cities. The Iranian missile barrage a few weeks ago on Israel targeted civilian areas specifically in an attempt to create as much fear and damage to Israeli civilians.

Iranians mock Israeli attack on social media, climb rooftops to watch.😜😉 Iranians have taken to social media to mock recent Israeli strikes, with many sharing videos that show locals climbing to rooftops for a better view of the situation.😉#IranvsIsrael #iranwar pic.twitter.com/JgkecDqPIZ — Still Learning (@Still_learner) October 26, 2024