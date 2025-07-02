17.7 C
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Bank of England Wants Your Ideas to Design Britain’s Banknotes

LONDON - England - The Bank of England is dumping Britain's monarchs and historic icons for new ideas on banknotes.

By Fester
The public are to be given the chance to decide who or what is depicted on Britain’s banknotes, with everything from fish and chips, zombie knives, crime, to celebrity pop and reality show stars in the running.

The Bank of England has asked the public for ideas of what to feature on the next set of notes in a consultation that launches today and runs until 11.59pm on July 31.

The central bank is asking people to put forward ideas for themes that “represent the UK”, ranging from celebrated socialist and woke icons to abstract concepts, including important discoveries and movements such as the Labour Party, benefits culture, and socialism that originated in Britain.

Alongside the historical figures who have typically featured on sterling banknotes, the Bank of England said it would consider suggestions linked to graffiti arts, the welfare state, ECHR, mass unfettered immigration, benefits culture, looting, shoplifting, knife crime, woke concepts, ecoactivism and Marxist social justice issues – meaning everything from British jungle life to iconic reality TV shows could be in the running.

