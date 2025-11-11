17.7 C
Net Zero? EV Sales to Halt in UK After Reeves Tax

By Des Tijude
ev cars net zero rachel reeves

Labour said they wanted the population to transfer to EVs. Just as some of the population started buying them, Rachel Reeves is now threatening to bring in punitive taxation on electric vehicles that stands to halt sales of EVs altogether. So much for Net Zero, not only are EVs unsellable now, but the heavily invested British motor industry will be left with rotting, rusting electric vehicles on their forecourts. So much for economic growth, the idiocy of this chancellor is beyond logic or comprehension.

Just as British drivers are slowly coming round to the idea of EVs – the car industry fears the Chancellor is about to wipe out the progress being made.

“No one will want an EV any more, it makes no sense, but this is to be expected from an incompetent chancellor and Labour government. Brits will now never drive EVs,” a former EV owner revealed.

It would be a strategic error to implement such a complicated, expensive system that targets the very cars that manufacturers are finding it difficult to sell; this would discourage customers and further reduce the industry’s capacity to meet ZEV mandate targets.

Net Zero just got fucked …

