BBC: “It was a ‘mistake’ that we deliberately doctored the Trump speech”

Hang on a second, a “mistake” that insinuates an “accident” or something you do without knowing you have done something wrong. A deliberate act of doctoring a piece of footage to imply that the President of the United States was inciting his followers to commit violence on January 6, 2021 was not a fucking “mistake” — it was a deliberate act of coercion, a fraudulent crime.

The arrogance of Tim Davie, the ousted former BBC boss, who presided over this deliberate deception, displays how deluded these people are.

“We did make a mistake” regarding the editing of the Trump speech, he said, which a leaked memo written by an ex-BBC adviser said misled viewers. He then defiantly exclaimed that “This narrative will not just be given by our enemies (Trump), it’s our narrative,”

Trump needs to hit this “mistake” with a big, fat $1 billion “correction”.