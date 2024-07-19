Daily Squib Offering Delightful Free Weekend Break in Leeds

17.7 C
HAREHILLS - England - We are offering a free weekend break in Leeds for 976,000 Romanian economic migrants.

If you are able to speak Romanian or any other Eastern European gypsy lingo, then you will be able to enjoy this delightful free weekend break in Leeds. The operative word here is “Break” because your mini-holiday will involve serious levels of violence and arson. You will have a riotous time. Bed and breakfast included at the Bucharest Inn.

Your quaint hotel will be situated in the idyllic Harehills area of the city, however there is no guarantee the hotel will still be standing after your holiday.

The greatest place I’ve ever stayed – according to 15 travel writers

Excursions will include a burning double-decker bus, an overturned police car, and the police running away in absolute terror.

To enter into the Leeds free weekend break, answer this simple question.

Has mass unfettered immigration of unskilled economic migrants seeking UK benefits been good for the country?

a) Best thing that happened to the UK.

b) It’s a beautiful socialist utopian dream come true.

c) Best to completely ignore it because I am politically correct and woke and a confirmed champagne socialist.

d) I cannot comment, I am a member of the Leeds police force and am currently running away in abject terror, yikes!

Send your answer on a self-addressed postcard to P.O. Box 2391, Leeds, Yorkshire by July 27 for your chance to win one of 976,000 weekend breaks to Leeds.

