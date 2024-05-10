Oh Dear! 5 Reasons Why British Women Are Miserable

Modern women have never had it so good, yet research indicates that one in three British women experiences sadness, indicating a significant decline in emotional well-being over the past few years. This trend is alarming and suggests a pervasive sense of unhappiness among women in the UK.

1. Working Life and career women: Research indicates that since women have started working life as well as juggling childcare and home life, they are more miserable. Trying to replicate men and supersede them in every facet of life only brings misery to modern women, and many women are now finding out what it’s like being like a man — miserable. The Metoo woke movement has also contributed to the misery of women in the workplace as many find out that men do not talk to them any more, or do not want to be alone in a room with them any more for fear of unjustly being accused of sexual harassment or rape. Some companies are so fearful of the Metoo movement that they try their best not to employ women, despite forced ‘equality’ quotas, at all costs due to the infinite risks involved as well as dealing with maternity leave.

2. Stress factors: Due to women attempting to take on the role of men in society, women are feeling stressed. This heightened state of anxiety suggests a growing burden on women, likely stemming from various societal pressures and challenges. Stress can manifest in many ways like hair loss, obesity, anorexia, eating disorders, suicide, cancer and clinical depression. Despite gains in freedom and employment opportunities, research indicates women are experiencing higher levels of anxiety, depression, and sleep issues than before.

3. Anger on the Rise: Another concerning finding is the rise in reported anger among British women, with many expressing feelings of rage. This trend reflects underlying issues of frustration and dissatisfaction because many modern men are going their own way and staying single. The decline of marriage and birthrate is attributed to there not being anything positive for men in marriage or child-rearing.

Men are consistently punished in divorce courts, and are denigrated at every level of modern woke society. Men are increasingly finding it financially rewarding and less stressful to stay single and keep their money. This creates further frustration and anger with women who cannot get a decent date or find a life partner, especially after the age of 25.

Woke Metoo society has alienated men for so long that men are finding other avenues to marriage, and using other methods to gain sex with women without the hassle of dealing with hardline anti-male feminists. In the 30 years previously, 1989 to 2019, numbers of marriages decreased by 36.6%. However in 2020, there were 82,959 opposite-sex marriages, a decrease of 61.1% from 2019 (213,122). Western feminist rhetoric like from Gloria Steinem in the 1960s feminist movement: “A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle” is still alive today, whether it’s Jennifer Aniston talking about how women “don’t have to fiddle with a man to have that child” or Emma Watson talking about “self-partnering.” Modern 5th wave feminism goes even further by shouting the slogan “kill all men“.

4. The biological clock may be politically inconvenient, yet that does not diminish its authenticity. The ideal age for a woman to get pregnant is 25. Because of this, it stands to reason that men can postpone marriage longer than women can. But we don’t tell women this. Feminists get what they want—for women to reject maternal desire and to instead produce in the marketplace—but everyday women do not. Women can often no longer find husbands after decades of following the cultural script. Or they can’t have babies. Or if they do get married and have babies, they can’t stay home with them because they mapped out a life blindly following the feminist agenda that indoctrinated them.

5. Safety Concerns: The study highlights safety concerns among British women, particularly regarding their safety when walking at night. Unfortunately, due to gross negligence by the government, and London Mayor violent crime is increasing in the UK at an exponential rate. These safety concerns contribute to feelings of vulnerability and anxiety, further impacting women’s emotional well-being.