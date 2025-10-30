17.7 C
London
Thursday, October 30, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorld1st German Applying for Political Asylum Thanks to President Trump
World

1st German Applying for Political Asylum Thanks to President Trump

MÜNSTER - Germany - Naomi Seibt is a German. She is seeking asylum in the United States thanks to Trump. She is running from persecution from German socialism/communism.

Daily Squib
By Freiheit
ai
GERMAN ASYLUM TO AMERICA

My name is Naomi Seibt,

I am the 1st German applying for asylum under President Trump due to political persecution.

As a free speech advocate and supporter of the AfD party, I am the target of
• intelligence surveillance
• state media defamation
• ANTIFA threats

Thanks to @elonmusk, I received a voice on 𝕏 and was able to help make the AfD party internationally popular.

The German government is supporting left-wing violence, covering up MIGRANT CRlMES and silencing dissidents with mass house raids.

The tax-funded propaganda media monopolize the narrative and defame the Trump administration – even Charlie Kirk – constantly.

As a representative for Germany’s leading alternative media outlet
@Deu_Kurier
, I vow to expose the TRUTH.

Only the AfD can save Germany.

Thank you for your attention.

SOURCE

https://x.com/SeibtNaomi

After Berlin Wall Fell in 1989 East German Stasi Took Reins in EU

Hitler’s Favourite Birthday Tune Sung at D-Day Ceremony

After the Berlin Wall fell, the former soviets were absorbed into the EU apparatus, and this is where its ideological base lies.

 

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Commissar Reeves: “Comrades, it is one rule for me, and another rule for you!”
Next article
Net Zero Juice – That Cool Refreshing Drink!
Daily Squib
Freiheithttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.