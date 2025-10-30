1st German Applying for Political Asylum Thanks to President Trump

My name is Naomi Seibt,

I am the 1st German applying for asylum under President Trump due to political persecution.

As a free speech advocate and supporter of the AfD party, I am the target of

• intelligence surveillance

• state media defamation

• ANTIFA threats

Thanks to @elonmusk, I received a voice on 𝕏 and was able to help make the AfD party internationally popular.

The German government is supporting left-wing violence, covering up MIGRANT CRlMES and silencing dissidents with mass house raids.

The tax-funded propaganda media monopolize the narrative and defame the Trump administration – even Charlie Kirk – constantly.

As a representative for Germany’s leading alternative media outlet

@Deu_Kurier

, I vow to expose the TRUTH.

Only the AfD can save Germany.

Thank you for your attention.