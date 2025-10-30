1st German Applying for Political Asylum Thanks to President Trump

My name is Naomi Seibt,
I am the 1st German applying for asylum under President Trump due to political persecution.
As a free speech advocate and supporter of the AfD party, I am the target of
• intelligence surveillance
• state media defamation
• ANTIFA threats
Thanks to @elonmusk, I received a voice on 𝕏 and was able to help make the AfD party internationally popular.
The German government is supporting left-wing violence, covering up MIGRANT CRlMES and silencing dissidents with mass house raids.
The tax-funded propaganda media monopolize the narrative and defame the Trump administration – even Charlie Kirk – constantly.
As a representative for Germany’s leading alternative media outlet
@Deu_Kurier
, I vow to expose the TRUTH.
Only the AfD can save Germany.
Thank you for your attention.
I AM SEEKING ASYLUM IN THE U.S. 🇩🇪🇺🇸
My name is Naomi Seibt,
I am the 1st German applying for asylum under President Trump due to political persecution.
As a free speech advocate and supporter of the AfD party, I am the target of
• intelligence surveillance
• state media… pic.twitter.com/rdsj4Qg4BB
— Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) October 29, 2025
After Berlin Wall Fell in 1989 East German Stasi Took Reins in EU
Hitler’s Favourite Birthday Tune Sung at D-Day Ceremony
After the Berlin Wall fell, the former soviets were absorbed into the EU apparatus, and this is where its ideological base lies.
Is she on Only Fans?