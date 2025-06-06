17.7 C
Entertainment

Clash of the Titans in the White House

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - It's Clash of the Titans in the White House with a bitter war brewing between Elon Musk versus Donald Trump.

Daily Squib
By Mel O'Drama
ai

Two hard-up billionaires at each other’s throats is of course a highly entertaining spectacle, especially when it’s all very much in public, but is it good for the White House or the country? America’s enemies are also loving this, as the supposed ‘bromance’ between Trump is now a dirty wrestling match in the Oval Office mud pit. This is real Clash of the Titans shit right here.

trump vs musk 1

musk vs trump 1

Thousands of Democrat Tesla owners are now googling how to remove their anti-Elon Musk stickers they put on their cars during his brief tenure in the Trump White House.

Sit back, take out the popcorn and your Schlitz and enjoy the shit show happening live right now in the White House, no Pay Per View needed.

Daily Squib
Mel O'Dramahttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

