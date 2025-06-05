17.7 C
London
Thursday, June 5, 2025
secret satire society
World

Burka Berks Not Allowed in Reform Party

LONDON - England - Looks like the Reform Party is no place for burka berks.

It only makes sense, eh, how can a dominantly white Christian party for the true indigenous people of the British Isles have a burka berk as a chairman? You can only be English if you are white, and this is the case with the Reform Party, weeding out the anomalies. Why a devout Muslim thought he had any reason to be in a party that is the antithesis of Islam is a total mystery? Perhaps he was fooled into believing he was one of them, when he or his ilk will NEVER be one of them, not in a million fucking years.

As for burkas, there is not a single word in the Koran about women wearing those things. Over the centuries it has been a cultural thing more than anything else, but who gives a toss about that stuff anyway? The burka has been banned in pretty much every European country, so why not in Britain? One could also argue that Britain is supposedly a free country and if people choose to wear burkas, they should be allowed to do so. Either way, the burka has been the point of contention that resulted in the Reform Party successfully weeding out the burka fanatics.

Islam is not compatible within a Christian country, as much as Christianity being compatible in an Islamic country. They both fucking hate each other, that is apart from the bleeding heart socialist virtue-signalling inclusivity mob within the church. If these people went to Saudi Arabia to preach Christianity, they would soon see what reality is really about.

If the Reform Party ultimately wants to get rid of the Muslims, they need to ban Halal as well. This would surely ensure a major exodus from Britain’s shores and applause from millions of indigenous Brits. That element alone would win any election instantly.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.