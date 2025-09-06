Never Underestimate the Power of Farage

As the chaotic, incompetent, sclerotic and frankly destructive Labour Party scrambles to rearrange the deckchairs on the Titanic wreck of their shit stained government that seeks to ruin Britain — Nigel Farage has different plans. The power of Farage must never be understimated.

What happened to the last people who underestimated Farage? The Coalition government with Nick Clegg and David Cameron. Remember them? Well, of course they are best forgotten.

The “two party system” is dying. Maybe, it’s dead already. The good cop, bad cop days are over. The Tories are the same as Labour, there is now little or no difference. They are both incompetent cowards who do not connect to the people, and do not care.

Trump connected — he won. Farage connected — he got the EU Referendum. Okay, Brexit was not delivered, but that was because the Tories, who are essentially Labour, pretty much reneged on their promise to properly see it through.

The people have already had enough of Labour, and are willing to kick them out of government as soon as possible.

Britain has been betrayed, and there is only one final chance of saving the country. Hopefully, the current shameful wreck of Labour will be bulldozed over instead of the English countryside they are trying to bulldoze over right now to build four storey town houses for millions of fake asylum seekers. The cold truth is, it’s either complete collapse or maybe civil war or the power of Farage putting things right.

The real Britons know this.