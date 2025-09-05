17.7 C
Creepy Chinese Robots Episode 4

SHANGHAI - China - Creepy Chinese robots are being manufactured by the million, and soon we could see billions of these things running around the place.

The Chinese are moving forward with their robotics mission at breakneck speed, it seems, with some really creepy robots being created. Imagine a place where, amongst the 1.4 billion Chinese people, there are 10 or 20 robots for each person. This would be one hell of a trip for sure, and Xi Jinping’s vision for a global takeover by China could easily be realised.

What the Chinese are doing with robots is not so much uncanny valley stuff, it’s just darn creepy. They’re also actively building humanoid robots as fighting machines, and this threatening stance is devoid of any ethical constraints.

Certainly, if the West does not keep an eye on these creepy Chinese robots, and does not move to counteract Chinese robotic dominance, it could be in a world of trouble.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
GOOD NEWS: Corrupt Comrade Rayner Has Been Caught
