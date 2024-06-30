17.7 C
London
Sunday, June 30, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldWhy Democrats Must Keep Biden as Election Candidate
World

Why Democrats Must Keep Biden as Election Candidate

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - It is important that the Democrats keep Biden on as their election candidate for a very good reason.

Daily Squib
By Dee Krepyde
biden crypto election candidate
Joe Biden gets away with it because he never remembers what he says or does.

The Democrats must keep Biden as election candidate for the upcoming US Elections in November. It is crucial that Joe Biden is the primary candidate in the Democrat Party election ticket for a very important reason.

Yes, there are serious concerns to the mental state and decline of Biden, who is effectively a shuffling cadaver being led around on a leash by his pushy, cruel wife, but that is no reason to dump the mummified corpse of a man who brings vast comedic qualities to the election campaign.

We need more comedy and laughter in this insipid, boring humourless woke world, and Biden brings that in comedic fashion.

It is also highly entertaining to watch the deluded Democrats defending Biden at every turn, which sort of reinforces the idea that a potato could do a better job than their erroneous pick. If a potato was on the electoral ticket, the Dems would vote for that as well, such is their level of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

The remnants of Sleepy Joe’s brain could squelch out of his left earhole and plop onto the floor on stage during one of the presidential debates, and the Democrat voters would still support and vote for him with no question.

America and the world needs another four years of Joe Biden mumbling incoherently, talking to the air and shuffling around not knowing where he is or what he is saying while unknown people run the actual show from behind the scenes, every day bringing us closer to WW3.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Hunter: “Pops, I Gotta Plan to Save You!”
Next article
Macron F*cked! Le Pen Wins First Round French Election
Daily Squib
Dee Krepydehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »