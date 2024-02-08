17.7 C
Trump Election Fears That Biden Cadaver Controllers May Have Trick Up Sleeve

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Someone or something is running the White House and controlling the puppet president Joe Biden. The question is, who is it?

By Rhea Moat
Joe Biden Control
No one really knows who is exactly controlling Joe Biden and running the White House

No one quite knows who is running the White House or the walking remote controlled cadaver people call ‘Joe Biden’. This scary reality could have terrible implications for the incoming president — Donald. J. Trump, if he is not careful, his election campaign consultants have advised.

“What we know about Joe Biden is that he is a walking and talking cadaver, a puppet remotely controlled by some very clever people, and this could have very serious implications for our campaign,” Niles Kominsky, Trump’s lead election campaigner revealed on Thursday.

Some of the theories are that the Biden robot is fully controlled by Barack Hussein Obama, and his wife Michael. This is now officially Obama’s third term. One other theory is that Biden was at one point implanted with a Neuralink device in his dead brain tissue, which allowed him to look as if he was alive sometimes.

“It’s like a ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ scenario, because Biden is technically not alive, but here he is conducting news conferences and election campaigning. In addition to AI, we think he has an entire team of technicians in a huge data control centre which relays real-time instructions to his carcass. We are still baffled as to how he moves around if the body is not alive. One of our scientists suggested that electrical impulses in his muscles are stimulated by electric shocks that make the muscle move and Biden is able to look relatively normal,” Kominsky added.

Whatever happens during the election campaign season, questions must be asked how a deceased body could be manipulated to such an extent. All of this suits the Democrats just fine though because they do not like or want a president with his own mind and thoughts. It is better to have a blank canvas to input anything the political party wants at the touch of a button.

“It could be anything up there at the podium giving mumbling incoherent speeches that make America a laughingstock to the rest of the world, Hell, you could have a pork chop or a stuffed animal as a Democrat president as long as we make it look like it’s alive and making its own decisions. Joe Biden died some time before his fake election,” ex-CIA analyst Jebb Torkfers commented in a recent New York Times article.

