17.7 C
London
Thursday, March 21, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldThink Tank: We Must Bring Back British National Pride
World

Think Tank: We Must Bring Back British National Pride

LONDON - England - Bring back British national pride once again is the message emanating from a newly formed UK think tank.

Daily Squib
By Bret Walda
buy squib book
Bring back British national pride

Let’s face it, Britain, or shall we say Great Britain, has too often been beaten down in sentiment as of late. The last few decades have seen a serious destructive quality thrown at Britain’s national pride, and this is all too evident in our economy, in our high streets, and in the national psyche. This is why we must bring back British national pride.

We, as a nation, should pull together and be proud of our astounding achievements, not only with our innovative industries and intellectual property, but in our past as innovators who effectively educated and trained the entire globe in Britishness.

Too many people have been allowed to denigrate Britain, to put British history down, and to actively attack the values of being British. This is wrong, and not conducive to good morale as a nation.

Yes, the UK is a tiny island surrounded by the sea, but so what? Our tiny land mass is surpassed by the extraordinary will to exceed expectations, to power through whatever dire situations stand in our path, and to never give up despite everything sometimes working against us.

Default_Immerse_yourself_in_the_rich_history_of_Britain_with_a_1

Britons, be proud of your nation and do not capitulate or pander to the people who have somehow been put into certain positions of power or given a voice to denigrate our country from within. The woke communists, or the multiple nefarious elements within our institutions intent on the destruction of Britain from within. These people do not work for Britain’s best interests and are here only as agents to sow seeds of discord and doubt.

No! Do not doubt. Do not give up. Never stop moving forward. Always stand for your beliefs and your values.

Default_Transport_yourself_to_the_charming_streets_of_a_quaint_0

Being proud of your nation also does not mean you should be some kind of jingoistic nationalistic racist zealot, on the contrary, being proud of your country and your history should be a human right, for it is your free right to acknowledge and enrich the soil you and your ancestors have stood upon for thousands of years. It is thus not a crime for you to be a white indigenous British person, as much as it is to be a person of any other race who has integrated into British society and culture fully.

In times of war, in times of hardship, we must pull together and fight as one. It is unfortunate that these times are nearing every day, as the likes of Russia, and China threaten the NATO alliance daily.

If you find value in fighting for our very survival, you must consider helping Britain in any capacity you can. This may involve joining the army, navy or air force. This may involve training for first aid, or building local initiatives within your community to help in any capacity.

Default_A_diverse_group_of_proud_British_soldiers_stand_tall_a_1

As it stands today, our armed forces have suffered from decades of neglect, decommissioning and dire levels of funding. Successive governments have ignored Britain’s defence forces, underfunded crucial military research departments, and left Britain vulnerable to attack. We must change this now, just like our history is peppered with military prowess, Britain must reclaim its mantle as the fighting powerhouse it once used to be.

To bring forth national change, national equilibrium and national pride once again, we must consider re-introducing National Service for all. This would not only fix low recruitment levels in the armed forces, but lower NHS costs dealing with conditions like obesity. It would lower the epidemic of crime and lower unemployment levels, thus creating less of a burden on the welfare system. It would mobilise and empower the youth, many who are living lives of apathy and dysfunction. It would unite the people and bring back a sense of national pride once again.

Now is the time to think of these things, as time waits for no one or no nation. Before it is too late, before there is a final scramble that may end in chaos, Britain must prepare for the future, and the path of military preparedness and skills is the way forward. If you do not heed these words, and you are a policymaker presently or in the future, it will be upon your head if immediate action is not taken NOW!

Join the army

Join the navy

Join the air force

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Global Mental Wellbeing Index: UK Second-Most Miserable Nation
Daily Squib
Bret Waldahttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »