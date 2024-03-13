Palace Denies There Was Any Royal Photoshop Disaster

Kensington Palace has today denied that there was a royal Photoshop disaster, despite many indications pointing towards a major photoshop disaster.

No Royal Photoshop Disaster

“We emphatically deny that there was any form of Photoshop tampering with the royal photograph,” a palace spokesman revealed on Wednesday.

Well, that’s settled then, absolutely nothing to see here folks, the official statement from the palace has confirmed that there is no problem with the royal photograph.

One royal fan who saw the photo seemed a little confused.

“When I look at the photo, something seems a little strange, but I can’t quite put my finger on it, hmmm, kind of odd.”

Can anyone tell what is wrong with the photograph above? Leave your comments if you can see any Photoshop anomalies.