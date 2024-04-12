If you have not made an account with Suno.com you are missing out on some great fun. The quality or bit rate of the songs created still leaves a lot to be desired, however the quality of the AI generation of some of the genres is amazing. The AI generator can really create some catchy pop tunes and if heard on a radio would be indistinguishable from the songs put out by record companies today. AI generated music is now at the absolute forefront of the artificial intelligence creative spree.

We tried a few experiments, creating songs about the Daily Squib. Some of the lyrics came out negative and some were positive. We told the AI to create the song and write the lyrics as well, with very basic prompts. Here are the AI generated music examples:

City Streets

https://suno.com/song/f3ed5f0f-1f7b-4851-9693-5262b97076e3

[Verse]

Walking through the city streets

Feeling the heat

The asphalt burns beneath my weary feet

But it’s not the scorching pavement that makes me wince

It’s the words in the Daily Squib

They’ve got no sense

[Verse 2]

They say they’re the voice of the people

But it’s all a sham

Their headlines scream

Fill the streets with their scam

They think they’re clever

Tearing lives apart

But all they’re doing is piercing my fragile heart

[Chorus]

Daily Squib

You’re nothing but a pain in my side

Your lies and deceit

I won’t let you hide

I’m gonna rise above your twisted stories

And reclaim my peace

Like a warrior

Daily Squib Blues

https://suno.com/song/07cc3943-0c8e-49da-9fd8-cb5d401898b3

[Verse]

Walking down the streets of LA

Back in ’80

With the Daily Squib gripped tight in my hand

Headlines screaming

Making my brain hurt

Fake news

Propaganda

Playing its dirty game

[Verse 2]

Sipping whiskey at the Rainbow Bar and Grill

Reading the Squib

Trying to separate fact from fiction

But it’s all just a twisted

Distorted mess

Media circus

Spinning out of control

[Chorus]

Oh

The Daily Squib

It’s a wild ride

Messing with my mind as the world collides

But I won’t surrender to its twisted ways

Gonna find the truth

Gonna break free someday

The Squib’s Fire

VERSION ONE https://suno.com/song/7287fb93-ac33-43c1-9aa5-d27fa8d839f8

VERSION TWO https://suno.com/song/a2e7dbbe-8495-4d9d-b671-b50dbbb2d3e9

[Verse]

The Squib’s got that fire

Man

It’s burnin’ up my brain

Givin’ me the news in a way that makes me go insane

With their bold headlines

They grab me by the throat

Tellin’ stories that the big shots wouldn’t dare to promote

[Verse 2]

Every mornin’ I wake up

Craving their words

They cut through the BS

No sugar-coated turds

They expose the truth

Break down the facade

Keepin’ the masses informed

Fightin’ against the fraud

[Chorus]

Oh

The Daily Squib

You light up my soul

With your fearless reporting

You make me feel whole

Through the chaos and lies

You’re my guiding light

The Squib’s fire burns bright

Day and night

Neon Chronicles

https://suno.com/song/e3d14573-8d9d-492f-ae8d-cf5089e75b6f

[Verse]

In the heart of the city

Where the neon glows

I found my voice

My sanctuary

Where the true story unfolds

The Daily Squib

My secret connection

The words that fuel my fire

My soul’s resurrection

[Verse 2]

From the headlines to the comments

It’s a never-ending ride

An electric current surging through

With nowhere left to hide

A fearless voice in the chaos

Cutting through the lies

Every word like thunder

Shaking me up inside

[Chorus]

Daily Squib

You’re my guiding light

In this world of darkness

You ignite

With every breaking news

Every word in your frame

I find solace and purpose

In this beautiful game