The Last Five Winners of the Ryanair Chase

The Ryanair Chase stands as a celebrated fixture on the National Hunt racing calendar, captivating audiences with its blend of speed, stamina, and thrilling competition.

Since its inauguration in 2005, this now prestigious Grade 1 contest has witnessed the crowning of champions, the forging of legends, and the display of raw equine talent on the hallowed turf of Prestbury Park.

This year, Joseph O’Brien’s Banbridge is the favourite in the Ryanair Chase odds 2024. However, he looks set to face stiff competition from last year’s victor Envoi Allen and another previous Cheltenham Festival winner in the form of Stage Star.

As anticipation builds, let’s take a journey back in time to revisit the last five winners who stole the spotlight and left their mark on the history of the Ryanair Chase.

2018: Balko Des Flos

In 2018, it was the Henry de Bromhead-trained Balko Des Flos who stormed to victory under the guidance of jockey Davy Russell.

Fancied at odds of 8/1, the then seven-year-old delivered a commanding performance to win by over four lengths — showcasing his class and stamina to secure a memorable triumph in this prestigious contest.

2019: Frodon

The following year belonged to the bold and tenacious Frodon, who captured the hearts of racing fans with his courageous front-running display.

Under the expert guidance of jockey Bryony Frost and trainer Paul Nicholls, Frodon etched his name into the annals of Ryanair Chase history with a stunning victory from 9/2.

Frodon’s win is also noteworthy as it is the only time in the last eight years that a horse trained outside of Ireland has won the Ryanair Chase.

2020: Min

In 2020, it was the turn of the formidable Min to claim glory in the Ryanair Chase.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by jockey Paul Townend, Min produced a flawless performance to outclass his rivals and secure a memorable victory by a neck over Saint Calvados in this prestigious Grade 1 contest.

Having finished behind the legendary Altior numerous times in previous renewals of the Cheltenham Festival, it was fantastic to see Min finally get his moment in the spotlight.

2021 & 2022: Allaho

The subsequent two editions of the Ryanair Chase witnessed the emergence of a true superstar in the form of Allaho.

Another horse trained by Mullins, Rachael Blackmore rode the Cheveley Park Stud-owned horse to a 12-length win in his maiden success before Paul Townend took the reins for a 14-length win in 2022.

Allaho has unfortunately struggled with injuries over the last couple of years and hasn’t been able to have a crack at winning what would be a record-breaking third Ryanair Chase.

2023: Envoi Allen

Most recently, it was the turn of Envoi Allen to add his name to the illustrious list of Ryanair Chase winners.

Trained by De Bromhead and ridden by Jack Kennedy, Envoi Allen was priced at 13/2 in the race odds but produced a scintillating performance to assert his dominance over the favourite Shishkin.

It was the third Ryanair Chase victory in a row for esteemed owners Cheveley Park Stud.