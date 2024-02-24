Our Delightful Dystopia of Conformity

Imagine a world where everyone thinks the same things, says the same things and does the same things. A world where everyone dresses the same, and everyone is a picture of pure conformity amongst the mellisonant words of our feudal lords. This is our beloved woke dystopia of conformity.

There is no privacy in this world because cameras and surveillance systems monitor each person at all times. Your every action and thought is broadcast to the controllers who monitor your behaviour 24 hours of the day. Your data and metrics are logged, filed and analysed. Your habits and distant dreams known.

In this world, there are no secrets any more, as you are watched and controlled “for your own safety”.

The Woke Marxist feudal lords who rule over you are doing this for your own benefit; they really do care for you, they know best, they want you to be happy, to smile through your gritted teeth as you consume their daily effluvia within this mindless prison of utter dystopian conformity.

You must be happy, happy, happy at all times and if you are not, then it will be re-education for you or maybe a mild adjustment to your brain interface. If that does not work, then it will have to be permanent cancellation for you. What a pity! You did not conform, you did not capitulate like the others. You are an aberration, an anomaly, therefore it is the disintegration room for you. Your mise en abyme must be punished, you must be cleansed of all individuality and obliquity.

This is our dystopia of conformity, our Metaverse, our internet, our woke conformist society today and in the future.

The real hopeless victims of mental illness are to be found among those who appear to be most normal. “Many of them are normal because they are so well adjusted to our mode of existence, because their human voice has been silenced so early in their lives, that they do not even struggle or suffer or develop symptoms as the neurotic does.” They are normal not in what may be called the absolute sense of the word; they are normal only in relation to a profoundly abnormal society. Their perfect adjustment to that abnormal society is a measure of their mental sickness. These millions of abnormally normal people, living without fuss in a society to which, if they were fully human beings, they ought not to be adjusted.

― Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited