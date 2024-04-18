17.7 C
Joe Biden to Donate His Brain to Science

WASHINGTON D.C - USA - Joe Biden has revealed that he will donate his brain for scientific research.

By Corporal Callosum
“Aham gonna donate ma brain to science,” Joe Biden revealed at a recent press conference in the White House’s Rose garden. To donate his brain to science, Biden thinks he is helping the medical and scientific industry, however according to scientific researchers nothing could be further than the truth.

Professor Seezors, from Alabama University, explained why his research facility was not exactly excited by Joe Biden’s offer.

“I’m sorry to say this, but what are we going to do with a tiny brain that resembles Swiss cheese? Biden’s brain has got so many holes in it, in truth, there ain’t any brain matter left, plus it has shrunk to the size of a walnut. I mean, we can show visitors what a destroyed brain looks like in a tiny jar, but that’s about it. We don’t need more curiosities around here (pointing at a large formaldehyde filled casket with a deformed human head in it), hell, we got scientific curiosities and anomalies a dime a dozen here.”

A brain scan conducted at the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency revealed much of the condition of the president.

“I’ve seen more brains at an Instagram Influencer convention in Milwaukee, and that’s sayin’ something,” another professor quipped when asked about Biden’s brain.

It is common knowledge in the White House and Capitol Hill that Joe Biden is completely controlled by policymakers behind the scenes and has never made a decision about anything in the last few years.

