Once Again the Rising Price of Bitcoin – Why it is Happening FAQ?

Bitcoin (BTC) has once again captured the financial world’s attention by reaching an all-time intraday trading high. The cryptocurrency soared past the elusive $69,000 level for the first time, igniting both excitement and caution among investors. But what’s driving this remarkable ascent, and what lies ahead for the world’s oldest digital currency? Will the rising price of Bitcoin affect the overall cryptocurrency market?

ETF Bonanza

The current bullish sentiment surrounding Bitcoin can be traced back to a pivotal event: the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in mid-January. These ETFs allow institutional investors to trade Bitcoin at its spot price, rather than dealing with complex futures contracts. The significance of this regulatory green light cannot be overstated. It opens the floodgates for institutional capital, injecting fresh liquidity into the market. The current rising price of Bitcoin is now assuredly on an exponential trajectory.

Among the 11 newly approved spot bitcoin ETFs, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) stands out. On Tuesday morning, IBIT purchased over $778 million worth of BTC, effectively reducing the circulating supply. As demand rises alongside institutional interest, Bitcoin’s overall value surges. The impact is evident: BTC has skyrocketed from under $50,000 at the time of approval to its current level above $69,000, marking a remarkable 51% year-to-date gain.

Is this a Bitcoin blip?

While the price surge is exhilarating, questions linger about sustainability. Can Bitcoin maintain this trajectory? Sustainability hinges on several factors like market sentiment, wherein positive sentiment fuels the rally, but investor psychology can be fickle. External shocks or shifts in sentiment may alter the course. Energy consumption is another outlying factor that may affect its overall valuation. Bitcoin mining’s environmental footprint remains a concern. As the network grows, addressing energy efficiency becomes paramount. Innovations like proof-of-stake aim to mitigate this impact.

Institutional players are reshaping the crypto landscape, with major players like Blackrock delving into the coin. This signals a final mainstream acceptance where institutional inflows stabilise prices and enhance market maturity. Bridging the gap between crypto and traditional finance is essential. Custody solutions, risk management, and regulatory compliance are critical areas for the establishment of a stable tradeable crypto environment.

Bitcoin’s resurgence is multifaceted, driven by regulatory shifts, institutional participation, and investor optimism. As we navigate this dynamic landscape, understanding the interplay of these factors is key. Whether Bitcoin’s ascent continues or a correction looms, informed analysis will guide investors through the twists and turns of this evolving market.

BITCOIN PRICE FAQ

What Are the Factors Behind SEC Approval of Spot Bitcoin ETFs ?



The recent surge in Bitcoin’s value is closely tied to the approval of 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly owning the cryptocurrency. Instead, they can invest in the ETFs, which are easily traded on stock exchanges. This simplifies the process for new investors who previously had to use digital wallets or crypto trading platforms like Coinbase or Binance.

Notable fund managers such as BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and Invesco will manage these funds, and some products are expected to begin trading soon.

Despite approving the new ETFs, the SEC remains cautious about cryptocurrencies. Chairman Gary Gensler emphasised that investors should exercise caution due to the numerous risks associated with Bitcoin and crypto-related products. Other SEC commissioners also expressed concern, emphasising that approval does not imply endorsement of Bitcoin.

What Will be the Impact of SEC Approval on Market Liquidity and Stability?



The SEC’s approval provides a level of legitimacy and oversight that can help mitigate some risks associated with investing in digital assets. By allowing ETFs to track Bitcoin, the market gains increased liquidity as more investors participate. This liquidity can enhance price discovery and reduce volatility.

However, the impact on market stability remains a topic of debate. While ETFs provide accessibility, they also introduce complexities related to regulation, transparency, and potential market manipulation. As these ETFs begin trading, we’ll witness fierce competition for market share, potentially influencing overall market dynamics.

Regulatory clarity regarding taxation, reporting obligations, and anti-money laundering measures affects investor behaviour and as always, the big hand of the government extends itself looking for taxable revenue. Many governments across the globe are now scrambling to tax and regulate cryptocurrencies, some with a heavier hand than others.

The Whales – What is the Scale of Involvement by Institutions in Bitcoin?



The scale of institutional involvement in the cryptocurrency market has grown significantly over the past few years. Institutions, including hedge funds, asset managers, and investment firms, are increasingly participating in the crypto space.

Many institutional investors have allocated a portion of their portfolios to cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum. This allocation has contributed to the surge in crypto prices.

Many institutions view Bitcoin as a store of value similar to gold. They see it as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. High-profile companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla have publicly disclosed significant Bitcoin holdings.

Institutional involvement extends to crypto investment funds. These funds manage capital from institutional clients and invest in various cryptocurrencies. Examples include Grayscale, CoinShares, and Pantera Capital.

As regulatory clarity improves, institutions feel more confident entering the crypto market. Clearer guidelines reduce legal uncertainties and encourage institutional participation.

Institutions rely on specialised crypto custodial services to securely store their digital assets. These services provide robust security measures and insurance coverage.

Institutional involvement also includes trading derivatives and futures contracts tied to cryptocurrencies. These financial instruments allow institutions to hedge risk or speculate on price movements. At the moment, institutional involvement in the crypto market is expanding, driven by increased adoption, regulatory developments, and the recognition of cryptocurrencies as legitimate investment assets.

Is it Too Late to Buy Bitcoin Now?



Bitcoin is just getting started, and it is definitely not too late to invest. Over the past year, Bitcoin has surged by 118%, including an impressive 82% increase in just the last four months. Its history has shown a pattern of dramatic price peaks followed by sustained growth over roughly four-year cycles. Bitcoin operates on a unique schedule. Approximately every 201,000 blocks, the rewards issued to miners are halved. This event, known as the “halving,” is designed to limit inflation and incentivize higher coin prices. Historically, each halving has led to significant price increases. The next halving is expected around April 29, 2024, and another bull run seems highly likely. Bitcoin is often referred to as “digital gold.” Its potential for significant returns and its role as a store of value make it an attractive investment. While prices can be volatile, the long-term upward trend has been consistent and this is why if you invest, you should look at the long-term approach. It’s not too late to buy Bitcoin. If you’re looking to add it to your portfolio, consider holding it for the long term. As with any investment, do your research and make informed decisions based on your individual circumstances. I am a HODLER. Should I Keep HODLING?

Yes, is the simple answer. You have held your Bitcoin through the multiple market fluctuations, and you know about the potential exponential rise in the coin’s price. Of course, every individual should do their own research and weigh the risks involved in investing in crypto — but you’re a HODLER, so you already know all of that.