Unconfirmed reports show that the Russian Naval HQ in Sevastopol has been destroyed by a massive Storm Shadow barrage launched by Ukraine, leaving the Russian Black Sea fleet with no command facilities. The Russian communications facility that directs the Black Sea Fleet was completely destroyed by three Storm Shadow missiles that were able to evade the Russian missile defence system.

Russia is naturally blaming Ukraine for the Crocus City Hall attack in Russia, and has claimed that the terrorists were fleeing towards Ukraine.

The Free Russian Army continues to shell the Belgorod City Area, and is still holding their ground in the area.

Regarding the Crocus City Hall, cui bono? Who benefits? The only people who benefit from this attack are the Russian mobilisation movement by the Russian government. They are going to use this to mobilise more troops for the Ukraine meat grinder.

Past attacks

On 13 September 2023, Storm Shadow missiles were used in a strike against the port of Sevastopol, seriously damaging the Kilo-class submarine Rostov na Donu and seriously damaging (according to some sources, beyond repair the Ropucha-class landing ship Minsk).

On 22 September 2023, at least three Storm Shadow missiles hit Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, reportedly killing Admiral Viktor Nikolayevich Sokolov, commander of the Black Sea Fleet. Russia later released videos purporting to show him alive, while Ukraine later said it was re-evaluating his claimed death.

On 25 September 2023, Russian authorities have announced that they would demolish the existing headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

____________________

STORY DEVELOPING 03:30 GMT