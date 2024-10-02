5 Million Displaced Lebanese and Syrian Refugees Moving Towards EU

The entire region of Southern Lebanon has been evacuated due to conflict with Israel and Hezbollah, causing a direct displacement of the population. Larger areas will be potentially cleared, causing a displacement of more than 5 million Lebanese people who will all seek to move to the EU claiming asylum. There are already over 3 million displaced Syrians in Lebanon, who will have to move again.

The refugees from war will most probably move through Syria, then Turkey onto Greece. The Greek Islands and mainland are ideal places to land for refugees because they are so numerous, and hard to defend. Alternative longer routes could be through Tunisia and Morocco onto Spain and Italy. There has been a huge surge in refugees, and also a large surge in people traffickers looking to capitalise on the increase in business.

The EU, which was already deluged in 2015 during the height of the Syrian war, will now have to accept another 5-10 million people from the Middle East. This time, bribing the Turks to keep the refugees with money may not work because no amount of money can compensate for such a surge suddenly of a population from another region.

Essentially, the incoming Lebanese refugees into EU states could cause a disintegration of services as every part of government and the infrastructure collapses from the massive influx at speed.

Unfortunately, Britain is now governed by a socialist/communist government who want open borders for the UK, so the tiny island of Britain will most certainly be inundated as well because of Starmer’s insane socialist/Marxist ideology. Things are bad with the NHS already, and public services are crumbling nowadays after decades of unfettered mass migration into the UK, causing an overloading pressure about to explode at any moment. A further 2-3 million Lebanese asylum seekers from the Middle East will cause huge amounts of damage to the UK’s already strained infrastructure.

For the Russians, this is a wonderful opportunity to sit back and watch, and simply wait for the EU and UK to crumble. One must remember that open Schengen zone doors in the EU are open pathways directly to the UK.