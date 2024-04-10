Expert Shares Ways to Save Money on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Apple TV+

As the warmer weather is almost here, and the constant rain hopefully subsides a little for a few months at least, you may have noticed that many household bills are increasing. Every year, providers up the prices of bills including TV, mobile phones and broadband inline with inflation. However, there is a way to save money on these things, so please read on.

Added to that, several streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ have also updated their membership rates and, as many of us now subscribe to several streamers at once, this means we end up paying more each month to watch all the stuff on these streaming platforms. Netflix now costs £10.99 for its Standard plan or £17.99 for Premium and has clamped down on members sharing their accounts, with Disney+ confirmed to be following suit later this year.

Over at Amazon, Prime Video members must now fork out an extra £2.99 a month for an ad-free subscription. Luckily, there are loads of ways to cut down costs, and I’m going to show you how.

Switch off the fucking telly and do something else

This simple method of switching off your TV will keep more money in your pocket, and is known as ‘switchingoffing’. Here, we explain what this means, how it works and most importantly how much you can save.

What is switchingoffing?

Even with all the time in the world, we wouldn’t be able to watch the endless amount of shit and utter crap on streaming platforms. So rather than have subscriptions to these money-grabbing parasite streaming services – Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+ – simultaneously, cancel all the fucking subscriptions and switch all the mind-numbing shite off.

Even before you take advantage of other ways to cut down costs, at its most basic this could save the average household hundreds of pounds a year on streaming costs that you and your family really do not need in any shape or form. Along with dumping all of the parasite paid streaming subscriptions, the most important thing to dump is the fucking TV licence tax. Don’t worry, you can still watch free streaming services if you really must, but you will not be able to watch anything from the current state of the BBC, which is no loss at all.

Not only does this save money, but by the time you have ‘switchoffed’ all the paid services over the year you’ll find much more new activities to enjoy and get loads more value from doing other things with your life that are way more productive. Don’t forget to also limit your smartphone usage by buying a very basic package just for calls and a little surfing. This could save you literally thousands of pounds of money that would otherwise be wasted on utter shite.

Remember, by switching off all this unnecessary crap that is being pushed on you daily, you not only save some money, but you also preserve your frame of mind and are not polluted by substandard banal crap that literally rots away your mind. Read a fucking book instead. Enjoy your life, and don’t fill your mind up with useless junk and woke bullshit that hinders every part of your being.