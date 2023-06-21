Britain is now the Zimbabwe High Inflation Nation of G7

LONDON - Zimbabwe - The UK is now the sick man of all G7 nations with a hyperinflationary economic disaster bringing misery to millions.

In the US inflation is 4.7%, in the EU zone it is 6.2%, and in the UK it is 8.7%. Thanks to the Bank of England, and their idiotic 12 interest rate rises as well as their gross mismanagement of the entire debacle, the UK is an interest rate disaster which will resemble Zimbabwe or the Weimar Republic soon.

A loaf of bread in Berlin that cost around 160 Marks at the end of 1922 cost 200,000,000,000 Marks by late 1923. By November 1923, one US dollar was worth 4,210,500,000,000 German marks

The UK stupidly imports 90% of its food, simply because little or nothing is grown here. Pretty much nothing is manufactured in the UK anymore adding to the malaise, as many British companies have been sold off to foreign buyers in the past.

Soon, inflation and the devaluation of the pound will mean people will be buying a loaf of fucking bread with a wheelbarrow of worthless pound notes.

As the remainers take over the asylum, Britain is now doomed to an inflationary nightmare of exponential, horrific rises. If there were this level of inflation in France, they would be rioting in the streets. It’s a good thing the British are so pliant and take their just punishments without so much as a whimper.

All of this while Britain is sitting on trillions of pounds of gas and oil reserves that no one can get to because the pathetic anti-fracking mob are in charge.

Britain is now the Zimbabwe of G7 nations.