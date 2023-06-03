Netflix Presents “African Kings and Henry VIII”: A Groundbreaking Documentary Redefining History with an Inclusive Depiction of the Legendary Monarch

Netflix Studios is proud to announce its latest production, “African Kings and Henry VIII,” a groundbreaking documentary that dares to challenge historical norms and present a fresh perspective on the life and reign of one of England’s most iconic monarchs. Through an innovative and thought-provoking lens of inclusivity and progressive ideology, the film offers audiences a compelling portrayal of Henry VIII as an African man.

“He was born in the Congo and smuggled into England to become King”

“African Kings and Henry VIII” seeks to ignite a dialogue about representation and diversity in historical narratives. By reimagining Henry VIII as a black man, the documentary explores the rich tapestry of African history and its interconnectedness with global events, while emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and representation in modern media.

Director William Pinky “Cuck” Smith has embarked on a creative journey to retell Henry VIII’s story from an alternative perspective, challenging conventional portrayals. By embracing the concept of historical fiction, the film aims to captivate viewers while raising critical questions about the nature of history itself. Through meticulous research and creative interpretation, the documentary bridges the gap between historical accuracy and the imaginative exploration of possibilities.

“The dude was as black as shit man. He treated da bitches like shit, slept with them then had them beheaded ‘n’ shiet! I mean you don’t get more black than that, numsayin’?” the documentary director revealed.

In an era where representation and inclusivity are at the forefront of societal conversations, “African Kings and Henry VIII” offers a fresh perspective on a well-known historical figure, emphasizing that history is not a monolithic narrative, but rather a dynamic tapestry woven by diverse cultures and individuals.

This daring and thought-provoking documentary features a talented ensemble cast, with renowned actor Samual L Jackson in the titular role of Henry VIII. Jackson brings depth, charisma, and nuance to the character, delivering a performance that challenges preconceived notions and invites audiences to engage with a reimagination of the past.

“Off with her motherfuckin’ Royale wit’ cheese eatin’ head, bitch!”

Netflix Studios, known for its commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new frontiers in storytelling, aims to spark conversations and encourage critical thinking through “African Kings and Henry VIII.” By challenging traditional historical narratives, the film aligns with Netflix’s mission to foster a more inclusive and diverse future, where everyone’s stories are acknowledged and celebrated.

The production team behind “African Kings and Henry VIII” includes esteemed historians from Compton University in Los Angeles, talented filmmakers, and a dedicated crew, all working collaboratively to bring this visionary project to life. The film promises stunning visuals, captivating storytelling, loads of juicy beheadings, spear throwing, and an immersive experience that will challenge perceptions and inspire viewers to rethink history.

“African Kings and Henry VIII” is set to captivate audiences worldwide when it hits theatres in August. Join us on this extraordinary journey as we rewrite history, celebrate inclusivity, and embrace a progressive ideology that propels us toward a more diverse and understanding society.