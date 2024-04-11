Indeed, Joe Biden is certainly still in the 20th Century, and it does not particularly matter anyway what century he says we are in because there are people in America who will still vote for him in the upcoming election. “Elect Me, I’m in the 20th Century” he mutters.

“Biden could say he is in the 16th Century or whatever century. He could say he likes to hang from tree branches and ook like a monkey. It all don’t matter because the Dems will still vote for him,” one political commentator revealed at the event.

BIDEN: “Elect me. I’m in the 20th Century.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/I0vr7KiYUB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024