World

PANIC STATIONS: Mass Exodus of Wealthy Face Labour “Exit Tax”

LONDON - England - Panic is spreading like wildfire across the country as those trying to flee Labour's tax hell will be hit with an Exit Tax.

keir starmer gulag clown world exit tax
Clown World - Welcome to Labour's Gulag Britain!

For months Britain’s millionaires, billionaires, entrepreneurs, traders, educated professionals, businesses have been fleeing the country because of Labour winning the election when only 20% of the population voted, but now, Labour is threatening to bring in an Exit Tax.

The Labour Exit Tax will remove a substantial percentage of wealth from people trying to escape the fucked up tax hell of Labour’s punishing anti-aspiration, anti-capitalist Marxist deluge of horrific unjustifiable charges that will impoverish not only the rich but the poor as well.

It’s not just the rich who are fleeing Britain but decent hard-working families who simply cannot survive under the evil pestilent Labour regime of nastiness.

If you are thinking of liquidating your assets and selling everything to get out, you may already be too late before Labour brings in the Exit Tax and clobbers you with a massive bill that they will squander on their cronyism, and useless profligate socialist projects that serve no purpose to anyone apart from the highly paid big nanny state apparatchiks in charge of everything.

What can you do now as you are caught in the headlights of an Exit Tax?

Fuck all is the simple answer. Eat it up, see half your wealth sucked out of your bank account and fucking weep. Norway has effectively been sunk by such anti-capitalist tax schemes, but despite the mass exodus of wealth the socialist government in charge are too engrained in Marxist ideology to realise what is going on, and have effectively sunk the once rich nation to the depths of Venezuela.

Goodbye, Gulag Clown World Britain – The Exit Tax will be your final kick up the arse as you flee this shithole socialist dystopian tax nightmare.

