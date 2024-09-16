Just Another Trump Assassination Attempt – Nothing to See Here Folks!

It’s just another Trump assassination attempt for the week, there’s nothing to see here, folks! This time the suspect even had a GoPro camera along with a scoped AK47.

It seems there’s a lot of people and factions who don’t want The Don to be president.

Apparently Bill Clinton banned AK47s during his tenure, although the NRA reinstated the assault weapon ten years after, and this guy had one.

It seems kind of curious that after Trump’s disastrous debate with Kamala Harris, this assassination attempt puts Trump front and centre again.

We’re not going to say third time lucky, but this second attempt is a real wake-up call for preserving our democracy in the West.