17.7 C
London
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldTrump Reveals New Golf Cart
World

Trump Reveals New Golf Cart

FLORIDA - USA - After the most recent assassination attempt at Trump's golf course, the former president reveals his new golf cart.

Daily Squib
By Yips Mulligan
TRUMP GOLF CART

After the assassination attempt of Donald Trump at one of his golf courses, the former president has taken it upon himself to upgrade his golf cart. He revealed the new “Don’t Fuck With Me Foo'” golf cart to the waiting press on Tuesday at his Florida golf course.

“Look at the tremendous guns all pointing out here. This is a tremendous addition to my golf course because frankly I can’t depend on the Secret Service anymore. This monster can go at 80 MPH, and has inbuilt jammers, a radar system, missile launchers, guns and more guns! Tremendous! I’m gonna call it the Albatross!”

According to the Trump golf team, the buggy costs a whopping $7.4 million, but it’s worth every cent according to The Don.

“Sheesh! That’s one afternoon of Melania shopping. It’s like a drop in the ocean cost wise. I get to blow away any son of a bitch who dares even come near my swing. That’s priceless in my view!”

Weighing in at 8 tonnes, the monster golf cart will probably tear up the golf course too, but with two or three assassination attempts per week, what the hell, fuck the turf. The suspension can withstand any terrain and would be at home for golfing trips to Afghanistan.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
PANIC STATIONS: Mass Exodus of Wealthy Face Labour “Exit Tax”
Daily Squib
Yips Mulliganhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.