World

US Elections: Americans Realising How Mass Immigration Plan Works

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The US Elections have been compromised for some years, and some Americans are now realising the importance of mass immigration in relation to electioneering.

By Ellie Ekshan
Mass Immigration border Juarez Chihuahua Mexico - El Paso, Texas, United States.
Juarez, Mexico 10-21-2022: Venezuelan migrants cross the Rio Grande, the natural border between Mexico and the United States, families seek to request asylum.

Socialists, communists, Democrats, and in the UK the Labour Party are not as stupid as they sound. Their plan for the past 30 years of flooding the West with economic migrants from Third World countries with mass immigration is working very well for them. The same system is also being applied in the European Union, but the EU is essentially a Soviet bloc already, although ‘Ever Closer Union’ will fully establish it as a full overt communist state soon. Remember that the ultimate goal of socialism is full-blown communism. It is the natural progression of every socialist state to eventually become communist.

Communism is a very powerful political ideology and through ‘ideological subversion‘ it has been imported into Western so-called democracies on the backs of the mass migrants for decades. Essentially, each migrant is a vote for communism, because the socialist governments who bring in these migrants by the millions are ensured a vote in the elections. Bring in enough millions, and each vote counts to establishing a ‘single party system’. Mass immigration is now essentially a political ideology in itself.

Elections in the West do not mean a thing any more because of the element of migrant votes for the socialist party, and the various variables like cancelling other political party’s voices through search engine manipulation and social media censorship. Along with mass voter fraud via mail-in ballots and other methods, elections in America are from now on a sealed deal. Kamala Harris is almost guaranteed a win in November 2024. Trump has little or no chance of winning, especially as the socialists under Biden weaponised the Democrat-controlled American judicial system against him, as well as the Federal governmental system.

If you are a generational American who cares about democracy and your country, do not even bother voting anymore because U.S. elections and the entire system have been fully infiltrated and are rigged thanks to mass immigration. The only thing that can save a fully compromised system is a revolution, but that will never happen again because most Americans, especially the males, have become emasculated from years of Marxist woke ideology and indoctrination.

