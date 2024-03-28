17.7 C
London
Thursday, March 28, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldFlorida Enacts Law Banning Children Under 14 From Using Social Media
World

Florida Enacts Law Banning Children Under 14 From Using Social Media

FLORIDA - USA - A new law banning children under 14 from using social media is well overdue.

Daily Squib
By Sue Issyiad
buy squib book
social media

Why was this law prohibiting children under the age of 14 not instated decades ago? The Daily Squib has been warning about the evils of social media since 2010.

Smart Phones Apps Cameras Microchips and Social Network Surveillance

It is no news that the Daily Squib has detested social media ever since it reared its ugly head with the likes of Facebook. Social media is inherently an evil exploitative farm of humans all caged in their own little mental compartment. Participants are given the illusion of a certain amount of freedom, but in reality they are mere hamsters on a vicious treadmill controlled by their equally vicious Silicon Valley masters.

Smartphones and social networks are the cause of a significant decline in adolescent wellbeing. Children as a whole have been damaged by these technologies, which contribute to increased rates of teen suicides, self-harm, and mental health issues. The content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, including harmful videos and addictive algorithms, is particularly damaging. These social platforms fail to provide the physical experiences and relationships necessary for developing vital life skills, leaving children isolated and anxious.

If you watch the video below you will get a better understanding of the horrors of social media, smartphones on humanity.

SUICIDE HELPLINE

UK https://www.nhs.uk/mental-health/feelings-symptoms-behaviours/behaviours/help-for-suicidal-thoughts/

USA https://988lifeline.org/

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Britain Needs a Wartime Prime Minister
Daily Squib
Sue Issyiadhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »