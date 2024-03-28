Florida Enacts Law Banning Children Under 14 From Using Social Media

Why was this law prohibiting children under the age of 14 not instated decades ago? The Daily Squib has been warning about the evils of social media since 2010.

Smart Phones Apps Cameras Microchips and Social Network Surveillance

It is no news that the Daily Squib has detested social media ever since it reared its ugly head with the likes of Facebook. Social media is inherently an evil exploitative farm of humans all caged in their own little mental compartment. Participants are given the illusion of a certain amount of freedom, but in reality they are mere hamsters on a vicious treadmill controlled by their equally vicious Silicon Valley masters.

Smartphones and social networks are the cause of a significant decline in adolescent wellbeing. Children as a whole have been damaged by these technologies, which contribute to increased rates of teen suicides, self-harm, and mental health issues. The content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, including harmful videos and addictive algorithms, is particularly damaging. These social platforms fail to provide the physical experiences and relationships necessary for developing vital life skills, leaving children isolated and anxious.

If you watch the video below you will get a better understanding of the horrors of social media, smartphones on humanity.

SUICIDE HELPLINE

UK https://www.nhs.uk/mental-health/feelings-symptoms-behaviours/behaviours/help-for-suicidal-thoughts/

USA https://988lifeline.org/