CHINA: Former CIA Analyst Confirms Daily Squib Story From 2020

LONDON - England - Former CIA analyst and intelligence scholar confirms what the Daily Squib has written about the CCP utilising groups like BLM and ANTIFA to race bait and divide the West.

In 2020, we wrote a semi-satirical article about how the CCP and Chinese Intelligence are using the technique of race baiting to divide the West by using groups like BLM and ANTIFA. Beijing Using Race to Divide and Conquer the West The Daily Squib also warned of the proliferation of Chinese style censorship being utilised by Silicon Valley monopolies in 2018.

Former CIA Analyst, Nicholas Eftimiades first came into public view in 1994 with the publication of his book Chinese Intelligence Operations (Naval Institute Press, Annapolis, Maryland., March 1994). The book is an examination of the structure, operations, and methodology of the intelligence services of the People’s Republic of China. The book received worldwide recognition with the Chinese government declaring Eftimiades “an enemy of the people” in the People’s Daily newspaper. To date, the book remains the only scholarly analysis of China’s intelligence services and operational methodology.

Chinese Intelligence Operations gained worldwide attention when one of the Chinese companies identified as having a relationship with China’s intelligence services was identified as a donor to the Bill Clinton presidential campaign through the Democratic National Committee. This revelation resulted in Eftimiades appearing on TV, radio, and being quoted in newspapers. He appeared on CBS Evening News with Connie Chung, Dateline NBC, ABC’s Day One, BBC America, National Public Radio and many other television and radio broadcasts. Some organizations protested the CBS news broadcast as being racist. Eftimiades testified before the U.S. Congress on several occasions.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is actively working to erode trust in the U.S. political system and to increase political polarization among Americans by inflaming racial tensions on social media, according to Nicholas Eftimiades, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank. “China works a lot now … attempting to divide the United States,” Eftimiades said during a Sep. 30 interview with NTD, a sister media outlet of The Epoch Times. “Race baiting is a tactic that we’ve seen starting to evolve from China in the United States. This goes back to the riots in 2020.”

