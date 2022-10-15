Creepy Joe Relapses With Young Girl

IRVINE - USA - It seems die hard habits are hard to get rid of, especially for Creepy Joe Biden.

By
Pedro
-
creepy joe biden
A young girl is visibly repulsed as Creepy Joe Biden sneaks up on her from behind.
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology

Creepy Joe Biden has been at it again, this time with another young girl. You would have thought his handlers may have told him in no uncertain terms that creeping up upon young girls and putting his hands on them was not the thing to do, especially with cameras rolling, but creepy Joe just can’t help himself.

Wonder what else happened to Ashley Biden in those intimate showers with her dad? Despite her mentioning it in her diary, we may never know the full extent of the abuse.

 

Help us fight for democracy & freedom — you get unique DS goodies too …

ds-page-banner @DAILYSQUIB The real Daily Squib profile has been permanently shadow-banned by Twitter
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR