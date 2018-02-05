Why EU Countries Will Embrace Communism

The EU is a Soviet construct utilising collectivist techniques to strip former sovereign nations of their ability to construct their own laws, and dictating fiscal rules that rob former nations of making their own economic decisions.

Ruled by an unelected core of technocrats, the EU Commission, they answer to no one, unlike a democracy where elected officials answer to an electorate.

Ask any European to name one single person who rules over them in the EU Commission, and you will get a blank answer. The sad part about this is that the regular EU citizen is not phased by this, instead they go on living their simple lives without questioning anything.

After the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, the Soviet officials in the Eastern German communist government were integrated into the EU ruling hierarchy.

Today we are seeing the fruits of their endeavours, with an EU so closely integrated that it is nigh on impossible for a nation to remove itself from the dictatorial structure.

The UK may never leave the EU because of the various Marxist economic rules intertwined within its makeup. In the unlikely event that Britain does manage to escape this Eurocommunist construct, one can only pity the nations left behind, who will have the rest of their sovereignty eviscerated and integrated into ‘Ever Closer Union’.

To see the proud Gaelic Irish race, who fought tooth and nail to gain freedom from rule for thousands of years, join the EU without even a whimper, not even a fight is sad beyond belief. These proud fighters have condemned their nation and people to be ruled as slaves by Brussels, where their every move is dictated, where their every law is ordered and where their every economic decision is instated without their say. To fight for thousands of years, then surrender your sovereignty without a single fight is a sign that there are defeated people amongst us, and the Irish are a lost race in the EU.

Socialists, Marxists, and ill-informed actors, always cite Winston Churchill as wanting this communist sovietised EU construct, but they are wrong, Churchill hated communism, and to see a massive communist bloc emerge in Europe would have frightened his political sensibilities. His vision of a European future was to see an Anglo-Franco union, but this never happened. Instead, we now have a Germano-Franco union ruling over the subsidiary countries.

The Soviet style that the EU has adopted is more of a Maoist modern Chinese communistic counterpart incorporating little utopian bits like the free-movement amongst all states Schengen Zone. EU communism can also be coined as the New Communism, or Eurocommunism. Economically speaking, the EU values capitalism, and yet is communist, much like China which embraces free market capitalism opposed to communist economics, yet is still a communist state.

Mikhail Gorbachev once commented after the fall of the Berlin wall: “The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.”

Current Russian leader, Vladimir Putin has said: “Above all, we should acknowledge that the collapse of the Soviet Union was a major geopolitical disaster of the century. As for the Russian nation, it became a genuine drama. Tens of millions of our co-citizens and co-patriots found themselves outside Russian territory. Moreover, the epidemic of disintegration infected Russia itself.”

And from this disintegration of Old Soviet Russia came a New Soviet EUnion construct deep in the heart of Europe, called the European Union, and in the future, it will admit what it really is, ‘The Soviet European Union’. As for Russia, the plan probably highest in EU military circles, within the newly formed EU Army will be integration of Russia. From there, Putin and his cronies will have their old Soviet state back, that is if they survive the purges.

Modern communism within the EU is softened down version much like China, where religion is tolerated relatively, and there is heavy use of censorship to limit alternative viewpoints to its socialist ideologies.

In essence, the EU wants to spread as far as it can go. The planners deep in the EU Commission would like the EU to take over the world economically, much like they have conquered European nations, without a single shot being fired. What the EU is is the Fourth Reich backwards. Where Hitler began militarily to conquer Europe, the EU conquered Europe economically. Once this was completed, this is when it was safe to talk about creating an EU Army so as not create fear amongst its conquered subjects.

The future of Europe is one that will be fraught with conflict thanks to the aspirations of the unelected leaders of the EU who will invariably coax Russia into skirmishes along the borders. It was EU meddling in the Ukraine that finally awoke the sleeping bear, and Putin decided enough was enough. There will be more of these incidents occurring, until the Russian bear is mobilised completely, and the EU leaders will have what they want, a full conventional ground war, and more of a reason for ever closer union.