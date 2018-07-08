Lying Prime Minister, Theresa May, who has gone back on her words in the Conservative Manifesto to take Britain out of the EU, consulted with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French negotiator Michel Barnier on the 5th July who dictated to May how the BRINO (Brexit In Name Only) White Paper should be constructed, before presenting it to the Cabinet at Chequers on July 6, 2018.

The White Paper plan effectively ties the UK to EU laws and regulations indefinitely thus rendering a promised Brexit null and void.

The plan was also most probably seen and given final approval by Donald Tusk, and Jean Claude Juncker.

The duplicitous PM then presented the document to her Cabinet who agreed on its contents even though the White Paper gave away much of Britain’s sovereignty and freedoms.

Theresa May threatened anyone who disagreed with the betrayal of British voters with the sack and bolstered many of the Cabinet members who were previously Brexiteers their aspirations for party leadership as a bribe.

High Treason

High treason is the crime of disloyalty to the Crown. By giving away Britain’s sovereignty to foreign powers; and plotting in consort with foreign powers against the sovereign status of the United Kingdom and adhering to the sovereign’s enemies, giving them aid or comfort; and attempting to undermine the lawfully established sovereignty of the land, Theresa May has wilfully acted against the Sovereign and committed High treason.

Theresa May’s treachery does not stop there however, in the days to come, we will see further outcomes to how she sold off Britain’s sovereignty by simply renaming EU laws and incorporating them as UK laws so that Britain stays in the Single Market and the EU Customs Union effectively shackling the country with the EU indefinitely.

After giving away Britain’s sovereignty indefinitely to the EU, and perverting Britain’s democracy, Theresa May will pay the EU £40 Billion of UK taxpayers money as an additional disgraceful, shameful capitulation to Brussels and further bitter punishment to the British people.

Full breakdown of Chequers White Paper Brexit Betrayal by Martin Howe QC