World

PETITION: Call a General Election to Save UK Being Crippled by Labour

LONDON - England - Over 2.5 million people have signed a government petition calling for a general election to remove Labour.

By Mr. Charrington's cat
Screenshot 2024-11-26 at 07.45.15 Call a General Election

SIGN THE PETITION TO CALL A GENERAL ELECTION — What’s it like living in a country where aspiration is punished; where millions of people across the sick nation prefer to stay at home rather than work, where businesses are crippled by needless, useless taxes, where farmers lose their generational farms, where services are not fit for purpose, where people can wait for months to see a doctor, where the pot holed roads are de facto car parks, where the mentally ill roam the streets, where the trains and buses never arrive on time, where violent crime is normalised, where hyperinflation is the new normal, where shoplifting is an accepted daily occurrence, where the police concentrate on arresting trivial social media users instead of real criminals, where no one speaks English in the capital city any more, where the boats keep coming across the Channel, where the 5-star hotels are all full of unskilled illegal migrants costing UK taxpayers billions per annum, where tax is so high that no one can afford anything, where working hard is futile, where employers cannot afford to employ anyone, where profligate socialist policies waste taxpayers’ money for no benefit for anyone, where greedy crony politicians fill their boots at the expense of taxpayers, etc., etc.?

Peaceful Protest is an Option

Two million people have signed a petition for an immediate General Election to replace the most disastrous, incompetent, harmful government this country has ever witnessed.

The sad thing is 65 million could sign the petition, but it means absolutely fucking nothing because the swine who are now ruining Britain have a firm hold with the infrastructure after giving the Big State massive pay rises, proving that bribery and cronyism really does work when you want to stay in power.

The Daily Squib warned this would happen before the election, but thankfully for Labour, no one gives a shit about what we say.

Are we all fucked?

Yep…

Daily Squib
Mr. Charrington's cat

