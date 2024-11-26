The Facts and Myths About Collagen: Is it Really Worth the Hype?

If you’re trapped in the social media wormhole every evening and can’t resist your nightly TikTok or Instagram Reels scroll, then you’ll have watched a video or two about collagen and how we’re all pretty much screwed after 25 years old.

Men have it slightly better – testosterone and male androgen secretions keep men’s skin younger looking for longer. And they start with thicker, plumper skin, making the appearance of fine lines and signs of ageing less obvious.

Actually, contrary to popular belief, men start to lose collagen earlier and more consistently throughout their lives and women hold onto more until menopause. Once the menopause kicks in, it’s a bumpy ride until you reach the other side, ladies.

Anyway, we digress. We’re here to talk about collagen and whether it’s really worth the hype. Read on to find out.

The Myths

Let’s start with some myth-busting – there are definitely a lot of people spreading fake collagen news and selling fake collagen products:

Myth 1: Collagen is Only for Women

Collagen benefits everyone. Studies show it effectively supports muscle recovery and joint health. We’d say it’s a great supplement for athletes and the ageing population, but people don’t talk about how effective it can be for other reasons besides ageing.

Myth 2: All Collagen Supplements Are the Same

Absolutely not. There are so many variations (and yes, they matter). Marine collagen is better for the skin. Bovine collagen is better for joint and ligament support. And sometimes you don’t even need a supplement. If you’re wondering, ‘do anti-wrinkle injections work?‘ – they absolutely do work for boosting collagen production if they contain hyaluronic acid. Always do your research and find high-quality collagen supplements!

Myth 3: Collagen Causes Acne

There’s no evidence that collagen supplements trigger acne. Clogged pores and hormonal breakouts are more likely to be the issue.

Myth 4: Collagen Works Overnight

Collagen supplements take time to show effects. Sadly, it’s not an overnight fix. Weeks or months of persistent use will begin to generate the results you’re hoping for.

The Facts

Now let’s move on to the facts about collagen that’ll get you wanting to try it:

Types and Functions : There are 28 subtypes of collagen. Types I, II, and III are the most common. Type I works to support skin, bones, and tendons. Type II supports cartilage and joint health. Type III is essential for supporting the function of organs and skin elasticity. That’s why it pays to do your research.

: There are 28 subtypes of collagen. Types I, II, and III are the most common. Type I works to support skin, bones, and tendons. Type II supports cartilage and joint health. Type III is essential for supporting the function of organs and skin elasticity. That’s why it pays to do your research. Collagen Declines with Age : Yes, sadly, this one is true. As we age, collagen production decreases. The result is those fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and joint stiffness that anyone after 25 begins to experience. There are also environmental factors like UV exposure that make things worse.

: Yes, sadly, this one is true. As we age, collagen production decreases. The result is those fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and joint stiffness that anyone after 25 begins to experience. There are also environmental factors like UV exposure that make things worse. Collagen Does Work: People don’t realise how many studies prove high-quality collagen supplements work. If you take the right source of collagen and take it for long enough, it will slow the signs of ageing. Note: it won’t cure signs that have already begun. Sadly, it won’t take those fine lines away.

Why People Are Going Crazy About It

Well, people are going crazy for it because of social media – and we wouldn’t say this is a negative thing. There are so many benefits to the endless videos about cosmetics and skin health. People are more aware of UV damage, taking collagen supplements, and using the correct skincare products; we’re not against the trend.

As for collagen, people are drawn to its anti-ageing benefits. The world seems to be hooked on staying younger for longer. And that’s why we think it’s a trend right now – it’s purely TikTok and other social media platforms, but we don’t think that’s a bad thing.

Is It Worth the Hype?

Yes, absolutely it is. If you can find the correct collagen supplement, and it’s high-quality, it’s absolutely worth the hype. It can and does produce results. Combine it with anti-wrinkle injections and the best skincare products, and you really will reduce and slow the signs of ageing. Oh, and of course, a healthy lifestyle and diet and 2L or more of water!

The confidence boost it’s giving people is incredible.

Ultimately, collagen isn’t a miracle cure – we won’t deny that. But we will follow the craze and say it really does have incredible benefits. Don’t knock it until you try it!