Smithfield was the site of livestock trading for centuries before it became a meat market in the Victorian period, when bringing livestock into the growing city became impractical. The famous meat market was located just outside the City’s historic walls. Smithfield was the site of livestock trading for centuries before it became a market. The current Grade II listed market buildings were built in the Victorian period. Now, after 900 years, it will be shut down forever thanks to the Labour government’s inflationary anti-business budget.

Because of the high costs of the new Labour budget and resultant inflationary costs, sadly, adverse economic pressures eventually forced the closure after a failed move to Dagenham, East London.

“Project costs have risen due to a number of external factors, including inflation and the increasing cost of construction, which have made the move unaffordable,” the City corporation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Smithfield Market, a Grade II listed-covered market building, was designed by Victorian architect Sir Horace Jones in 1868.

Planners for the Labour controlled City of London now want to demolish the 900-year-old market to build bland social housing projects for illegal migrants in the heart of the City.

Smithfield and Billingsgate markets were London institutions and defined the capital for 900 years but have tragically fallen to the incompetence, naive idiocy and economic ignorance of Labour policies.

“This market is sacred ground for many Londoners. It’s survived wars, plagues, fires, civil unrest, famines, and everything else, but it could not survive the stupid cunts who run the Labour government,” a former market trader stated.

In other news: Due to heavy anti-business red tape, and costs caused by Labour, the Vauxhall car company will also shut in Luton losing 1,100 jobs. Unrealistic and prohibitive Net Zero rules imposed to speed up the transition to electric vehicles (EV) in the UK partly drove the decision, the firm said.