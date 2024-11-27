17.7 C
London
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentPlease Spend Your Money Needlessly On Black Fraud Day
Entertainment

Please Spend Your Money Needlessly On Black Fraud Day

LONDON - England - An urgent message to all mindless consumers. Please spend all your money on Black Fraud Day.

Daily Squib
By Dimples Stiltskin
BLACK FRAUD DAY

Yes, you need to spend your money on supposedly “cheap” Chinese tat on Black Fraud Day, an annual tradition exported to the world by the Americans.

End of year stock clearance of useless junk 

We’re here to convince you that the fucking deals you are coerced to buy are a fantastic opportunity to spend all of your money on Black Fraud Day. Get your credit card out and do not think as you buy another piece of utter crap that will either break in a few weeks time or be obsolete in less than that time.

In rip off Britain, consumers are treated with such disdain and contempt with overpriced products compared to the rest of the world that a simple tiny reduction in price is seen as a massive fucking deal, when in reality it is still more expensive than anywhere else.

Imagine the throbbing veins on Jeff Bozo’s bald head as he watches the sales figures and his offshore bank balance reach new fucking heights. Bozo is so happy that you are spending all your money on things you do not need, he is so ecstatic he ejaculates over one of his multiple screen set-ups.

Most of the so-called deals are not actually deals, but you don’t know that, thankfully for the companies selling you utter shit. If you were to do your due diligence and research the prices, you would realise that, but no, you have been dazzled momentarily, and you have to get that Black Fraud Day deal.

Anyway, here’s to the Wonderful Black Fraud Day — empty your wallets you fucking chumps, you truly deserve everything you get.

 

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Labour and Sadiq Khan Kill Off Smithfield Market After Surviving 900 Years
Daily Squib
Dimples Stiltskinhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.