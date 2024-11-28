17.7 C
Entertainment

Green Lives Matter: Racist ‘Greenface’ Film is Slammed by Woke Aliens

VIRI - Scheat Constellation - Woke green aliens from 'Green Lives Matter' are calling a new Hollywood film featuring a greenface as racist.

By Wadanja Belowemi
GREEN LIVES MATTER

An alien race of beings called the Viridis have slammed the latest Hollywood film “Wicked” for being wickedly racist by the portrayal of a green-skinned actress using green paint. ‘Green Lives Matter’ is the message being broadcast by the furious woke aliens.

GREEN LIVES MATTER!

A spokesman for the Viridis, relayed an outraged message to the makers of the “blatantly racist Hollywood trash” film, ‘Wicked’ because it makes fun of entities with green skin.

“This is ‘intergalactic appropriation’. Green Lives Matter! As aliens from outer space, we are simply fed up with being portrayed as monsters and nasty creatures with green skin. Racist caricatures that depict green people as dim-witted, lazy, buffoonish and cowardly serve no purpose. These reinforced ideas of human superiority drive divisions deep into the emerging working class proletariat. Karl Marx himself stated that this greenface culture, which includes Hollywood films, plays, songs and mock speech, is a reaction to the fear of the newly industrialising society. ‘Racist entertainments of the period,’ are used to ‘project white male anxieties onto greenface characters,’ Out of this racist swamp this horrible film called Wicked that features a racist black female human wearing a greenface, is an affront to green aliens everywhere in the universe.”

GLM Riots and Looting

Tomorrow, the annual “Green Lives Matter” riots and looting tradition will be held on the woke planet Viri, where there are now calls to cancel culture the earth.

“Our virtue signalling communist alien woke society is now considering cancelling all of you frickin’ monkeys. As we are an authoritarian woke race of green aliens who are always right (even when we’re wrong), and our woke fact-checker just verified that fact. We will cancel all of you upright walking apes next week, then take over your planet and plunder it of its resources.”

