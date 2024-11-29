Opinion: Euthanasia, Assisted Dying Should Not be a Crime

We at the Squib firmly believe in free choice in all things. This involves death as much as life. The choice to die as one chooses is a choice that societal rules, legal laws should not take away from anyone. Euthanasia/assisted dying is a key to mercy from painful suffering.

To be in a state of constant physical pain where painkilling drugs have minimal effect is a form of prolonged torture. People who deny the choice to end this pain are effectively torturers, prolonging someone’s suffering needlessly.

Prolonging suffering in a dying animal is seen as a sin, so why are human animals any more different? The sanctity of life is viewed as sacred, but so should the sanctity of death be seen in the same light.

Death throughout human history has been shrouded in mystery and religious manipulation. It is something that has been needlessly feared, when in reality it is a simple transference from one state to another.

Today, parliament will debate the Assisted Dying Bill on whether to minimise suffering or prolong it for those in terminal conditions.