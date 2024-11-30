17.7 C
Has the West Become Tainted?

LONDON - England - Has the West become tainted by numerous factors and inputs that have had adverse effects on its survivability?

Daily Squib
By Monsieur Dégage
the weak west

Last year, under the supposed ‘conservative’ government, nearly one million migrants mainly from the Third World infiltrated the UK, according to ONS figures. The numbers are just as bad or even worse for the EU, USA and Canada. The Oceanic nations like New Zealand, and Australia are thankfully out of the reach of many, and their stringent immigration rules mean that their input is limited. Western civilisation as we know it is increasingly being dragged down; losing its edge, the waters muddied – its intrinsic value being tampered by impurity and insidious low quality.

There is strength in diversity of course, but ‘selective’ and ‘exclusive’, ‘natural’ diversity not the forced invasive kind that brings forth an overcrowded perspective of malaise, of being inundated by low value, low skill, low intelligence at great speed. Instead of attracting the greatest minds, bloodlines and skills, how about attracting the lowest stock of substandard detritus that holds little or no value apart from criminality, exploitation, encumbrance and the desire to tear down Western Civilisation and thousands of years of innovation from the inside?

The generational purity of the European bloodlines, families, people are now being muddied, their sacrosanct inviolability is essentially being violated, and this affects many things, if one views the big picture. The advertising industry for example is an indicator of how much the West has been infiltrated by those who want to tear it down.

Open borders only work with some level of equality.

It is a shame really, because there was once great hope, but now there is only despair. The West, to survive this terrible misfortune and attack orchestrated by its enemies from within and without, must now either clean house or die. Those are the only two options left.

