Assisted Dying Bill Passed – Who’s First?

Now that the Assisted Dying Bill has been passed through parliament, the question arises who is first?

Keir Starmer, the failing Labour PM is obviously a key candidate, as is Rachel Reeves, the Reverse Midas Touch Chancellor who turns everything she touches to shit, or maybe the totally incompetent and permanently angry ginge minge Angela Rayner, or perhaps Yvette Cooper, the equally incompetent Home Office secretary who is as useful as a one-legged man in an arse-kicking contest.

Here’s to assisted dying …we can only wish for the entire Labour Party to kindly depart utilising the newly passed bill.