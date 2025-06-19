Trump to Take Two Week Nuclear Golf Holiday

Trump hasn’t played golf now for three whole days, and he gets real jittery if he is not putting the ball in the hole.

“All this war stuff, and generals barking down my ear hole, and the goddamn Israelis. I need to shoot a few birdies, see. I can’t function without my golf,” Trump said whilst on the way to Mar-a-Lago golf club.

Many will be letting off a sigh of relief as they think the Third World War has been postponed, but they’re wrong, the Israelis are upping their game and increasing their bombing runs on sitting duck Iranian targets.

Iran is finished because they have zero control of their airspace.