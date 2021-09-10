LONDON - England - According to some reports, there are claims that Prince Andrew has been served lawsuit papers from U.S. lawyers.

Lawyers for Prince Andrew sexual intercourse accuser Virginia Giuffre claim they have served him with a writ for a pending court case in New York City. “Has One been served?” Thankfully, Mrs Slocombe’s pussy was not involved in the incident.

The question is, was this a legal serving according to UK law, as the U.S. prosecutors claim the legal papers were given to a policeman at the Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor last month by a non-court person?

According to the U.S. lawsuit, Jeffrey Epstein courtesan Virginia Giuffre, now 38, accuses Prince Andrew of having sexual intercourse with her three times when she was 17.

The August 27 summons warns the Duke he has 21 days from a set date to respond or face a default judgment. U.S. court documents claim that a response is now due from Andrew by 17 September. Prince Andrew’s lawyers are said to reject the notion that he has been served. The lawsuit should have been served via a British court official, who would act as an intermediary, and not by a private investigator working for the U.S. lawyers.

Prince Andrew is currently residing with the Queen at Balmoral Castle. The Duke denies the allegations and has said he has “no recollection of ever meeting her”.

The case could further be invalidated due to a confidential settlement Ms Giuffre reached with Jeffrey Epstein in 2009.

