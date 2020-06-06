There is a young dynamic black woman who sees through the ruse of bleeding heart liberals and their containment of African Americans in their perpetual plantation. She sees through the praise of five times convicted violent felon, George Floyd, being venerated as some sort of holy saint who could do nothing wrong, and ultimately she is the bridge between irrational emotional rioting and logical discourse on the subject of race. Arise Candace Owens.

Naturally, to the Democrat plantation owners, this was one ‘slave’ that got away, and she has been solidly denounced, as well as censored by the Big Tech firms and social media magnates for her words that see through their lies and trickery.

To see the white self-flagellating virtue signalling robots all doing their programmed protest actions is a despicable sight to behold, simply because these people do not have a mind of their own, and are only acting out what is expected of them by their corporate masters and Marxist social justice leaders.

As the rioters clean out stores like Nike in just a few seconds, the CEO’s do not denounce, but praise the looters, because to denounce would go against their exploitative programming, as well as shame them in the eyes of the bleeding heart white liberal bourgeoisie.

Instead of the incessant whining, African Americans could rise up from their malaise by simply reading books, and educating themselves; instead they have the highest level of illiteracy of any race, and amongst their population, it is seen as against being black to educate yourself or your children. This leaves most African Americans with a very limited world view, where they can only express themselves through anger and violence, suffice to say, why their prison numbers are so high, and why they riot at the drop of a hat. Their current actions of rioting and looting across American cities only brings more hatred and fear towards themselves. Many people detest African Americans more now than they did before their puerile rioting and looting. We now have more racism, thanks to their actions.

“We [black Americans] are unique in that we are the only people that fight and scream and demand support and justice for the people in our community who are up to no good,” Owens stated.

She said that “..no Jewish person, or Hispanic person, or white person would embrace someone who had done five stints in prison.”

“George Floyd was not an amazing person,” she told viewers.

“George Floyd, at the time of his arrest, was high on fentanyl and methamphetamine,” she added.

Candace Owens, would make a great addition to the political field, simply because she sees through the games liberal Americans have played on African Americans for decades, and how this invariably leads to black people staying in their ghettoes and not bettering themselves. It is ultimately socialism that imprisons people and does not encourage entrepreneurship, innovation or mobility within the social structure, people are mollycoddled and encouraged to stay poor and uneducated, so that they can vote Democrat every four years to keep their benefits, that invariably keeps them on the perpetual Democrat plantation forever.

Black lives only matter to white liberals, every 4 years, ahead of an election. I’m so sorry to those of you that thought otherwise. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 4, 2020

