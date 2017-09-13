STRASBOURG - France - The president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, used his State of the Union address to the European Parliament to express his anger at the UK's departure from the EU.

Jean-Claude Juncker has claimed the UK will ultimately “regret” Brexit in comments which are likely to provoke a political firestorm.

After an hour of addressing the European Parliament, Mr Juncker finally mentioned Brexit.

The president of the European Commission said: “March 29, 2019, that will be the date when the United Kingdom will leave the European Union. This will be a very sad and tragic moment in our history as the EU will lose its primary cash cow.”

Jean-Claude Juncker today addressed an “appeal to reason” to Great Britain to avert “destruction of a great world empire — the EU,” but he made it clear that rejection would mean an attack with all of the forces at the command of the EU powers.

“In this hour and before this body,” the unelected president of the European Commission told the EU Reichstag in the presence of Belgian Kommandant Guy Verhofstadt, “I feel myself obliged to make one more appeal to reason to England.”

“I do this not as a victor, but for the triumph of common sense.”

Without delivering any ultimatum, Juncker said that it had never been on his desire or his aim to destroy the British “scum”.

The president of the EU Commission warned against interpreting his appeal as weakness and said that “Farage may parry my words with the claim that I feel doubt or fear, but in any case I will have my knowledge that I acted rightly, according to my conscience.”

The president said that his cardinal aims in foreign policy had been friendship with Britain.

“Despite my sincere efforts it has not been possible,” he said, “to achieve the friendship with England which I believed would have been blessed by both.”

Juncker made it clear that rejection of his appeal to “reason” would result in a “final” attack upon Britain with every resource that the EU led by Germany could throw into the battle.

As he spoke German and EU trade sanctions were launched over the British Isles again slashing British shipping in what the EU had said was a mere preliminary to the long threatened “blitzkrieg” offensive by the European Union in another attempt to invade England for the second time since 1941.

Juncker said that the EU armed forces, toughened by their mighty sweep through Europe, were stronger today than before the war started.

The EU has a greater supply of munitions; iron, gasoline, food and other essentials are more than adequate, he declared, regardless of the length of the Brexit negotiations.

Juncker said documents found in Jersey June 19 contained reports of secret meetings of the Brexit Council and that marginal notes by David Davies and Theresa May showed the “machinations of the Brexitmongerers regarding all EU nations.”

They intended, he said, “to use Ireland for their own interest, turn Norway, Denmark, Poland and Sweden into a theatre of Brexit and had planned a bombardment of International trade deals bypassing the EU.”

These “Brexiteers,” Juncker said, “inflicted an appalling fate on hundreds of thousands, even millions, of their own people, callously enforcing mass Brexit evacuations for their own people.”

“What is coming will visit the people, not Farage, who will probably be in America with his dumbkoff mate, Trump,” Juncker said in caustic reference to the British MEP as a warning to the British people of the effects of EU blitzkrieg attack.

“He may think the outcome will be the annihilation of the EU and Germany, but it will the destruction of a great world empire — the destruction of which was never my wish or aim.”

Juncker recalled his speech of Oct. 6, in which he said he had stretched out his hand to England, even though he was then convinced of EU military and economic superiority and of the outcome of the Brexit.

He said his hand had been rejected, as had all of his peace offers in the past.

“I regret the victims the Brexit will exact among civilians in Britain as well as among EU citizens,” he said, “even though I know millions of young EU citizens are straining to fight England.”

He warned Britain against viewing his appeal to reason as a weakness.

“Farage may parry my words with the claim that I feel doubt or fear, but in any case I will have the knowledge that I acted rightly according to my conscience,” he said.

Juncker praised Kommandant Verhofstadt and Verfügungstruppe, Colonel Martin Selmayr warmly for their participation in the war on Germany’s side.

Juncker declared:

“German-Franco EU relations have been thoroughly and decisively established, as even British statesmen will also learn.”

Juncker said that he had heard the cry of Farage and the London politicians that the Brexit must go on.

“I am not sure that they understand what such a Brexit will be,” he said. Juncker also paid grateful tribute to the EU parliament and EU leadership as well as to the civil population, “whom our enemies thought they could separate from me.”

Juncker said that the men in various European countries who wanted “honest peace” had been denounced as “weaklings” or traitors or as “fifth columnists.” He denounced “the scribblers” who called such men fifth columnists and charge them with following a “criminal” policy.

The victories of the EU in the west proved that he, Juncker, was right and his enemies wrong, the EU president continued.

“We have established a front from the North Cape to the Spanish frontier and with incredibly small losses compared to the World Wars. All of this territory without a single shot being fired,” he said.

Juncker reviewed the progress of the European Union from the beginning and repeated the German reasons for occupation of Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, France, Spain, Portugal and Italy and the Low countries, declaring the EU tactics from the first had been to to subdue those nations both economically and politically and then to invade those countries.

“Deputies, in the midst of a great battle for the freedom and greatness of the Great German Empire. I called you,” he said. “The necessity for this is an historic hour.

“I asked from those who we have controlled and Lorded over for forty years to surrender their idea of Brexit. If Farage and the Brexiteers felt half the responsibility toward Europe that I did they never would have started the Brexit.

“After the Brexit we will be able to recount how numerous severe blows and setbacks were overcome and converted into victory,” he added.

“The only remarkable thing about the British is how such miserably equipped and poorly trained, abominable Brexiteers could be employed for such a serious task.”