French Police Provide a la carte Breakfast and UK Maps During Channel Crossings

CALAIS - France - Fake asylum seekers are getting luxury treatment from the French police and navy when they cross the Channel to Britain.

By Monsieur Connard
The Rishi Sunak government gave away £438 million to the French so they could stop the traffickers bringing thousands of illegal economic migrants to Britain in rubber dinghies across the English Channel. Instead, the French took the money and are in fact helping the economic migrants across the Channel to Britain. The French police only look down at the British with abject disgust and disdain, laughing as they pocket millions from the rosbif idiots.

“Fuck the rosbifs. We take their money and piss on their country. We are unloading literally hundreds of thousands of these dirty foreign peasant people from France to UK every year. Rosbifs can eat merde from my grandmother’s asshole!” one policeman revealed from his top of the range BMW acquired by British taxpayer funds.

It’s not only the French police who are aiding the thousands to cross over to the UK, but the French Navy literally escorts the overladen rubber dinghies across the waters to ensure they get to Britain safely.

“It is our duty. We are dumping these Third World scum from France to Britain. We do not want them. You can have them, you rosbif putain cochons!”

It’s 6am on a Monday morning. Another boat load of fake asylum seekers are setting off on the short journey. Everyone in the rubber dinghy is provided with a map of the UK, some spending money, croissants, baguettes and plenty of fromage. They are also given phone numbers to ECHR friendly immigration lawyers who will instruct them how to gain the maximum amount of benefits, housing and free healthcare.

One man from Bulgaria is unshaven with a receding hairline and grey hair. He is told that the English are so socialist and stupid that he should claim he is a child, and they will let him into the country.

Bon Voyage!

