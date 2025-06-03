17.7 C
London
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Sci/Tech

Biohacker Electrocutes His Genitals Daily

LOS ANGELES - USA - A biohacker has resorted to electrocuting his genitals as part of his supposed health treatment.

A biohacker pumps thousands of volts into his genitals on a daily basis so that he can manage to get an erection. The flaccid millionaire biohacker thinks that he will live longer by doing this as well.

Fry up

This kind of practice has been going on for decades in Iraqi and Syrian jails, and the Nazis in World War II were rather partial to a bit of goolie sparking, but now the biohacking fraternity are getting into electrocuting their genitals as the latest ball roasting craze.

“You may wonder why I also have a rather high-pitched voice? I just put 20,000 volts through my ball bag and penis, but it feels fuckin’ great, man!” another Los Angeles biohacker revealed.

The ball busting practice is now considered to be the premier treatment amongst the biohacking community. Some people have to go to great lengths to get a simple erection, good luck to them. Maybe all ANTIFA members need to do the same.

